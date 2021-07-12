Socorro Police looking for person responsible for abusing puppy

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police from a southern New Mexico city is looking for answers after someone found a dog that was severely burned, left for dead at a Socorro park. KRQE News 13 talked to one man who lives near Sedillo Park where the dog was found last week. He said he was heartbroken to see the pictures of the dog circulating throughout social media.

“It hurts me just to see a dog like that. It’s bad. It’s just like a little baby, too,” said Jesus Escobodo. It’s the same thing basically.”

The pictures and video were posted by Socorro Sheriff William Armijo late last week. According to his post the puppy was found dumped at the park on July 6 at 5 p.m. Armijo stated the pup was found severely burned or was boiled by a hot liquid and the injuries were so severe that the puppy had to be euthanized.

This incident came as a shock to residents like Escobodo. “I’ve lived here for a year already, but this is my hometown, I’ve never heard anything like this happen before,” said Escobodo.

Sheriff Armijo said in his post the Socorro Police Department is investigating this as a very serious felony animal abuse case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Socorro Police Department. Socorro police told KRQE News 13 no one was available to speak about the case on Sunday.