SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Arson investigators are on the scene of a fire that nearly wiped out a New Mexico neighborhood. Socorro Police say there is one person behind bars accused of arson. Neighbors say they are just relieved no one was killed.

“There’s a lot of elderly, there’s a lot of sick people, and you’re wondering if they got out. we started calling to find out how the neighbors were,” said Valentine Anaya.

The blaze fueled by 40 mile an hour gusts of wind had many neighbors on Ivy Street in a panic. The Socorro Fire Chief says two homes are a total loss, with another severely damaged.

The fire also left damage to cars and trucks in the area, luckily no one was hurt, but neighbors say a few pets may not have made it out of those homes. Some neighbors believe it was a woman dealing with emotional and domestic issues who caused the fire.

“You feel bad, you never know what’s on people’s minds and what they will do and yesterday I guess we found out a little bit about when people get desperate, they do desperate things and unfortunately other families had to pay for it.”

While police won’t confirm any info about the suspect, the Socorro county jail shows an Erica Wiesen arrested for arson and domestic violence yesterday…her address matches the street of the fire. The fire department still hasn’t said how the fire was started and police have yet to upload a criminal complaint.