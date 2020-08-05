Socorro County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

Ronnie Ganadonergo (courtesy Socorro County Sheriff’s Office)

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Socorro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ronnie Ganadonergo who is missing. Ganadonergo was last seen in Socorro on June 16, 2020.

Authorities say he is five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighs, 190 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown hair. If you have any information on the whereabouts on Ronne Ganadonergo, contact the Socorro County Sheriff’s Office at 575-835-0941.

