NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Socorro County employee, who was recently named employee of the year for the Southwest County Association for going above and beyond for others, is getting some of that returned after he and his family lost everything in a house fire.

On November 4, Manual Guerro was on his way back from a hunting trip when he found his home in flames. His neighbors did the best they could to try to save the house, but the fire destroyed it. The Guerro family has received thousands of dollars in donations to help them rebuilt the home.

Guerro says he is staying strong for his family and is thankful his family wasn’t injured. Anyone interested in donating to the Guerro family can drop off donations at the Socorro County Manager’s office.