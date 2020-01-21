Socorro County crash kills 2, hospitalizes 1

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people just north of Socorro. Police say 94-year-old Harlan Swanson and his 92-year-old passenger Elinor Swanson from Colorado Springs were driving north along Hwy 304 on January 20 around 12:56 p.m.

The couple’s 2000 Chevy SUV then crashed into an oncoming semi-truck at the intersection of US 60, killing the two. The 52-year-old Belen male who was driving the semi-truck was taken to the hospital.

State Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been used correctly.