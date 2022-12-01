SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – An earthquake was recorded in New Mexico Thursday morning. The quake was considered “minor” based on magnitude.

It struck just south of Socorro around 1 a.m. and measured at a 3.6 magnitude. That is a common area for earthquakes as the Rio Grande Valley is formed by a rift zone.

Two of the largest historic earthquakes in New Mexico, estimated at magnitudes of 5.76 and 6.18, occurred near Socorro in 1906.