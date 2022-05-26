SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Socorro animal shelter is looking for information about a dog who was dumped outside of the facility. Cameras captured the incident on May 22.

The shelter shared a video on Facebook, you can see a man drive up to the shelter and let the dog out of the back seat before driving away. The dog then chases after the car as the person leaves. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the dog is asked to call the shelter.