SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Santa Fe, young women from Israel and Palestine are at a peace-building camp.

Community members create art alongside peacemakers from Israel and Palestine, as well as award-winning chalk artist Mark Wagner. The project targeted turning the walkways of the Santa Fe Rail Yard into a vibrant message of peace and hope.

Participants are halfway through the camp, which is an art-based program that explores therapeutic and creative art.

The camp is a part of the “Tomorrow’s Women” young leadership program.

It pushes young women to become community leaders through social justice work.