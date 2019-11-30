Snowfall means big bucks for the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The snow New Mexico is getting translates into dollar signs.

“When you’re getting snow out of the clouds, it’s like white gold instead of black gold of oil. The ski industry, overall industry last year, produced about $569 million to the state of New Mexico,” says George Brooks of Ski New Mexico.

Ski New Mexico says last winter was one of the best they have seen this century, and that the numbers jumped 91% compared to 2017. They say money doesn’t just come from the slopes either, and that’s why Ski New Mexico is re-investing in its eight ski resorts.

The resorts are now looking at ways to generate income during the summer. That includes adding zip lines and hosting music festivals.