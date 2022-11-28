NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lincoln National Forest officials have delayed a prescribed burn due to snowfall. They say a foot of snow fell in areas across the forest so instead, managers will focus on pile burning 11 miles southwest of Weed.

They say those burns will continue through the week as long as conditions are favorable. Smoke may be visible from Alamogordo to Cloudcroft and up to Pinion.