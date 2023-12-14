LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Around three and a half inches of snow slowed things up north through Las Vegas Thursday morning. It packed for packed roads on I-25 before 5 a.m. while in the city crews kept most of the main roads plowed including downtown.

Schools there kept students at home with virtual learning. Meanwhile, restaurants and gas stations say they noticed a change in pace in who was braving the weather Thursday morning. “I was like… people be showing up here on ATV’s to come get some burritos,” said Dwayne Lucero with Charlie’s Spice & Span Cafe.

The snow had mostly stopped there in the morning but left a lot on city roads. Meanwhile, the New Mexico Department of Transportation had success in keeping the interstate clear to the south of Las Vegas until the areas around Glorietta where higher elevations continued snow-covered, tough driving conditions.