Sneak peek: Brand new attractions to debut at Roswell’s UFO Festival

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors at this year’s UFO Festival in Roswell have more to look forward to as they launch some brand new features.

The four-day gathering will feature a virtual reality attraction called “Spaceport Roswell,” complete with ‘flight attendants’ and several ‘journeys’ to choose from.

“We have a menu of destinations you can go. Select your destination whether it’s in the past, or it’s a different place or different planet. You and your party then go into one of these pods like the one we have here,” Jacob Roebuck, Spaceport Roswell producer, said.

Two other new attractions include a spacewalk with black lights and animatronics, and ‘Area 52’ laser tag. All of the fun kicks off July 5.

