SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans getting SNAP benefits are still eligible for the maximum amount through this month. The increase is meant to help families during the pandemic who normally would not qualify for the max. It will be added automatically this month. The increased benefits began in March. Benefits are based on household size and net income.
