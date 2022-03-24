NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexicans who are receiving SNAP benefits will be able to use their EBT card to purchase eligible foods at Albertsons online starting March 24.

“Many of our SNAP recipients are at-risk and face tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food. New Mexico is committed to continually source better ways to serve them,” said Angela Medrano, deputy cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department.

SNAP participants need to connect with the online retailer directly. Benefits cannot be used to pay for other associated charges, such as delivery fees or tips.

New Mexicans in need of assistance can apply for benefits at www.yes.state.nm.us. To check the status of your case on YESNM, click “Check My Benefits” or call 1-855-309-3766.

In 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services approved New Mexico’s application for the online program.