ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) item expansion will go through the rest of the month, a local grocery store said. Albertsons Market and Market Street stores stated the expansion was put in effect due to wildfire impact on New Mexico.

Hot foods and foods that might be consumed at the store can be bought with SNAP EBT through September 30, however, this is not usually the case. The eligible item list was expanded to include hot bar menu items as a means to assist people after wildfires blazed through the state.

“We look forward to serving our guests as these increased benefits will allow them to get food for themselves and their families when they need it most,” said Regional Vice President for Albertsons Market Travis Chaney. “As New Mexico communities continue to deal with the impact of wildfires, Albertsons Market and The United Family stand ready to help our neighbors and communities however we can.”

A release from Albertsons Market explained that they have spent time dedicated to helping New Mexicans through wildfire events, which is done through donations, food, and water.