NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.

During the pandemic, New Mexico recipients were receiving emergency allotments each month. This means people were getting the maximum amount their household size would allow.

Now, the USDA is reporting those SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal starting in March.

Recipients will still receive the additional benefits for January and February.

Households that also receive social security may see a decrease in SNAP benefits because of an increasing social security benefit.