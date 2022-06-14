SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico SNAP recipients will continue to receive their maximum amount of benefits for another month. The Human Services Department has extended the benefits through at least July 12, and with many still affected by wildfires, officials are also allowing EBT cards to be used for ready-to-eat meals from a store’s deli.

Since March 2020, $1,026,560,353 in Emergency allotments to issue maximum SNAP Benefits has been distributed to 359,463 New Mexico households. Individuals seeking to apply for or check their SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.