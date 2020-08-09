Smokey Bear turns 76

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Smokey Bear turned 76-years-old on Sunday.

On August 9, 1944, Smokey Bear stepped into the world when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed he should be the symbol for fire prevention. Then in 1950, a badly-burned bear cub was found near Capitan, giving the character life.

Smokey Bear has touched the lives of millions ever since. Some fans mistakenly call him Smokey “the” Bear, but his real name is simply Smokey Bear.