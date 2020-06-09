Smokey Bear Historical Park reopens with limited access

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Smokey Bear Historical Park reopened with limited access Monday. The park will only allow ten visitors at a time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Guests will also be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The visitor’s center and restroom facilities will stay closed but park employees will sanitize outdoor displays.

Visitors will also find many exhibits within the grounds of the 2-acre park, including information about the unique vegetative life zones found in New Mexico, the final resting place of the living symbol Smokey Bear, and the only Fallen Wildland Firefighter Memorial in the state.

For more information call Smokey Bear Historical Park at (575) 354-2748 or the Capitan District Office at (575) 354-2231.