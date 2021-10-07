Smith’s hiring event aims to employ 1,700 associates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will be holding a hybrid hiring event in an effort to employ 1,700 associates. The event will include virtual and on-site interviews and will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13.

The company reports that it is looking to hire for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy, and healthcare positions. Those interested in participating in the event can register online at Smith’s career site.

Smith’s is looking for a variety of roles at locations across New Mexico including pharmacy technicians, pharmacy interns, and assistant store leaders. According to the Smith’s career finder website, hiring events will take place in Albuquerque, White Rock, Rio Rancho, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Los Lunas, and Edgewood. Additional information can be found at the Smith’s career website.