Small police department gets buzz on Facebook with humorous post

TUCUMCARI, NM (KRQE) – A small-town New Mexico police department is getting a lot of buzz for one of their Facebook posts. They’re calling on all drug dealers to snitch on their competitors.

The Tucumcari Police Department may have just crafted their most legendary Facebook post Wednesday night, asking drug dealers to rat on their fellow drug dealers.

“Every now and then we like to post something that just has a little bit of a sense of humor for our community,” said Max Farren with the Tucumcari Police Department. “We definitely didn’t expect to get as big as did, but this type of post has been used by law enforcement departments in the past.”

The post asks drug dealers for a couple of things to identify their competition. Like their competitor’s name, where they live, phone number and any other fun facts they should know.

“Our goal here isn’t for it to produce results, but I don’t think that any information that’s brought forward to the Tucumcari Police Department is not going to be disregarded,” said Farren.

The post garnered more than 400 reactions and 1,000 shares since it went up Wednesday night. Farren said the response in the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“From the community it’s been great, our engagements have been three times the actual size of Tucumcari, so it’s definitely more than our little community that’s engaged with the post,” said Farren.

It’s too early to tell if they will actually get any leads, but Farren hopes the post can be another way for their department to get closer with the people they serve.

“We love you guys, keep doing what you’re doing, keep supporting us, we couldn’t ask for a better community here in Tucumcari,” said Farren.

Farren said every small town has its drug users and dealers, but they don’t believe Tucumcari has it any worse than other places in the state.