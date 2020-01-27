Small earthquake reported near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans felt an earthquake on Sunday. It happened about 10 miles south of Eldorado around 6:30 a.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a 2.9 magnitude earthquake. It is now under review by officials.
