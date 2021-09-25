Small animal expo hosted for students who missed out on fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 4H and Future Farmers of America students who would typically show their animals at the New Mexico State Fair didn’t have that opportunity this year. The Bernalillo County Ag-Extension Office gave them another chance.

Savannah and Abigail McSween have been active in 4-H for the past four years. “It teaches leadership skills and important life lessons,” said Abigail.

Every year, they look forward to showing their rabbits at the State Fair, but the youth livestock show was canceled. The Bernalillo County Ag-Extension Office organized a Small Animal Expo, so students like the McSween sisters could show off their hard work.

“These kids work all year long on their 4H projects or their FFA projects, so just having a place for them to come and exhibit those life skills, that’s what they’re learning when they do these projects,” said Nicole Lujan, with the Sandoval County Cooperative Extension Services

More than one hundred rabbits were registered for the morning’s expo, each of them judged on a set of standards. “They’re going to look at fur, and they look at the structure of the body,” said Savannah. The McSweens say win or lose, they’re just grateful for a chance to compete.

The Grand Champion Me Pin winner gets a $1,000 prize. Tomorrow is day two of the expo at which they’ll be showing poultry.