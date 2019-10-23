Winter storm expected to cause dangerous driving conditions in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transporation is preparing for a snow storm that is expected to hit northeast New Mexico Wednesday night. The National Weather Services says up to a foot of snow may fall in Raton Pass Wednesday night. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains may also see anywhere from three to eight inches of snow.

Since snow should be falling along the I-25 corridor from Las Vegas to Raton, roads are expected to be slick.

According to a news release from NMDOT, crews have been loading up salt and cinder trucks for the past two days. A total of 25 trucks/plows are ready for the winter road conditions.

Patrols keep an eye on the storm and monitor the northeast corner of the state.

NMDOT Winter Weather Ready Tips:

Reduce your speed. The best accident prevention on snow and ice is to SLOW DOWN and leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you for emergencies.

Practice good winter driving techniques. Keep your gas tank full, turn on your head lights, keep your windshield washer fluid full with antifreeze, keep winter driving chains in your vehicle, have a winter survival kit, which includes: Flashlight, Hand warmers packets, First aid supplies, High energy snacks, Bottled water and read your owner's manual for special instructions on driving 4-wheel drive vehicles and vehicles with ABS on snow and ice.

Avoid driving in a snow cloud. Large vehicles, such as semi-trailer trucks and snow plows, may produce dense clouds of blowing snow that make it difficult for drivers to see. When drivers encounter snow clouds, they should stay back to avoid the cloud.

Plan ahead and be patient. Delays are common during bad weather. Leave a little earlier and be patient with delays.

Check before you pass. Know where a snow plow and blade are before trying to pass. On multi-lane highways, the plow can be in your blind spot. Before attempting to pass make sure it is safe.

Pay attention to weather forecasts. Winter storms in New Mexico can become severe quickly, so stay tuned to weather forecasts when planning your trip.

Don't use cruise control. Never use cruise control when the roads are in slippery conditions. Using your cruise control can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip.

Know your current road conditions. Visit the NMDOT website for current road advisory information at http://nmroads.com, or dial 511 in the state, or call 1-800-432-4269. You can also view KRQE's Traffic Map.

Wear your seatbelt. Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers also "buckle up."

