NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm brought snow to parts of the southwest. Southern Colorado picked up the most snow, but New Mexico also saw some measurable amounts.

Angel Fire Resort Friday morning was covered in snow. Those in the area said they received around 4 inches in the last 24 hours.

That storm system is moving out of the state but still leaving windy and cold conditions.

Meanwhile, Purgatory got more than a foot of snow from this week’s storm.

They said their crews doubled down on their snowmaking efforts and expect to open for the season on November 19.

However, the ski season has come to southwest Colorado. On Friday morning, skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for the first day at Wolf Creek.

They were able to open after an early November snowstorm brought 26 inches.