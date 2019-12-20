Skier spotted teen snowboarders hours before they were rescued

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teen snowboarders found themselves off the beaten path and in need of some help at Ski Santa Fe. The man we spoke to says he was skiing on the mountain Wednesday when he spotted the snowboarders.

He said he was getting out his gear to take pictures when he heard them going out of bounds. “Something kind of told me inside that they were getting in maybe a little over their head, or were unfamiliar with the terrain they were in. So it got me thinking when I get back to town I need to make a phone call and reach out to the appropriate people with search and rescue,” said Justin Rogers.

Rogers is an experienced skier who works at the ski shop on the way up the mountain. He said he had gone up on the lift around 3 o’clock and began hiking beyond the boundary to take pictures of the snow-covered peaks.

He said when he spotted the two 15-year-old boys he got worried because they didn’t have the appropriate gear to go off the trail.

As he watched them go farther into the woods, Rogers said he knew he needed to call for help. That’s when State Police sent out search and rescue.

“Keep in mind that it’s dangerous out there and things can go south quickly and if you’re not reasonably prepared you know, it’s going to be a search and rescue,” said Rogers.

It wasn’t until about 12:30 the next morning that Search and Rescue were able to safely rescue the teens. Neither of them were injured.

Rogers said if you do plan to go off the trail, you should always pack layers of clothing, water, and food, in case you do get stuck.