TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s official. Sipapu Ski Resort is opening on November 17, launching the state into ski season.

Sipapu appears to be the first mountain to open in the state. They say they’ll have one lift open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to get skiers on a beginner and intermediate-level trail.

Once more snow arrives, Sipapu is planning on opening more trails, including a new double-black trail. The resort is also excited to invite guests into their renovated casitas and hotel.

While Sipapu might be the first to open, they won’t be the only resort open by the end of the year. KRQE News 13 compiled a list of each ski site’s opening day here.