Ski Santa Fe’s OnePass sale on hold

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe is going back on its plans for the OnePass sale. The OnePass was originally going to go on sale on Monday. The ticket was going to reserve someone a spot on the mountain while the ski resort operated at limited capacity.

Wednesday morning, Ski Santa Fe announced the sale of the OnePass is on hold until further notice. General Manager of Ski Santa Fe Ben Abruzzo says there are still too many factors that need to be worked out. He says they’re confident there will be a season but they don’t want to sell tickets until they know exactly what it will look like.