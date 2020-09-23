Ski Santa Fe to reduce capacity, require online reservations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe is revealing some of its COVID-19 plans for the upcoming season. The ski area will reduce the number of skiers and snowboards on the trails and take reservations online. Once you pay $149 for your OnePass or $249 for OnePass Max, you have up to 30 days to reserve your day.
They’ll be using a new pass reservation system. Ski Santa Fe did not say what it plans to do with social distancing on lifts or other potential changes.
