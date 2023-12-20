SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe will open its Upper Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22.

On Friday, the Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs will open for the first time this season. Approximately 90% of the Upper Mountain Trails will be open. Advanced terrain will include Roadrunner, Avalanche Bowl, Tequila Sunrise, Cody’s Glade, Big Rocks Trees, Richard’s Run, Columbine, Sunrise Glade, South Burn, Desperado, Central Park and other selected trails. Groomed terrain will include Gayway, Sunset, Sunrise, Highline, Lobo, Alpine, and Lower Burro.

The last storm cycle brought 15 inches of new snow and helped boost conditions, Ski Santa Fe said in the news release.

All facilities will be open including La Casa Lodge, La Casa Café, Ski Santa Fe Sports Shop, Ski & Snowboard Rental Shop, and Baz Coffee Bar. Totemoff’s Bar will be open to service our guests at mid-mountain. Join us at the Snow Sports School for ski or snowboard lessons.