SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some skiers in Santa Fe had to cut their fun early on the slopes Saturday morning after a gas leak was detected. Ski Santa Fe had to evacuate hundreds of people when a propane tank had a malfunction.

According to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about a gas leak around 9 a.m. The leak happened right outside the main building, leading officials to evacuate between 500 to 1,000 people.

Ski Santa Fe said the leak happened when the ski area’s gas company came to refill one of their propane tanks. Multiple agencies responded to the scene which was treated as a HAZMAT issue.

“Our gas company came to fill one of our propane tanks, and unfortunately, during the filling process, there was a complication, and the tank ended up leaking,” said Tommy Long, the operations manager for Ski Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Fire Department said the only injury was the man working on the propane tank, who suffered a chemical burn. He was examined and did not need to go to a hospital.

Officials said the leak lasted for about an hour until repairs were made. As of now, the ski area has reopened. Ski Santa Fe stayed open 30 minutes longer on Saturday due to the incident. They said they’ll go back to regular hours on Sunday.