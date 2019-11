SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, Ski Santa Fe is set to open for this year’s ski season.

Officials say recent weather has brought 19-inches of new snow to the mountain. They say there are already 20-inches of natural and man-made snow at the base.

According to the official Ski Santa Fe website, four of the seven lifts are open and 31 of the 86 trails are good to go. Officials say they expect winter weather through the weekend to open more lifts and trails.