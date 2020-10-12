Ski Santa Fe sells out of OnePass reservations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weekend passes for Ski Santa Fe for the upcoming season are already sold out. Passes went on sale Monday at midnight and sold out in hours.
The resort moved to an online reservations system while it operates at limited capacity.
