Ski Santa Fe sees thousands hit the slopes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the state ditched Black Friday shopping to take advantage of the several inches of snow that fell across the state this week.

News 13 caught up with skiers and snowboarders at Ski Santa Fe who say the snow season is off to a great start. “The weather is perfect snow coming down,” says Greg Vallo.

The trails at Ski Santa Fe were covered with boarders and skiers ready to take advantage of the snow from the Thanksgiving storm. “Like six inches of fresh powder,” says Stefano Simone.

For snowboarder Lucas Gonzales, the snow changed his Black Friday plans. “I was shopping in Albuquerque, I got new snowboards so I’m excited to test that out in the fresh snow,” Gonzales says.

And he’s not the only one, people from across the country are enjoying the result of the Thanksgiving winter storm. “We saw license plates in the parking lot from everywhere: Texas, California, Florida,” says Thomas Aliberti.

Locals will tell you this is an ideal start to the season, “The earlier we get snow, the more time people have to come and enjoy the area,” Gonzales says.

It’s unclear just how many people hit the slopes Friday. “I would say a few thousand. The lift lines are still going pretty good, the quad is the only one running. It’s been outstanding,” says Kyle Nayback.

But what is clear is just how important the snow is in driving the state’s economy. “It’s great for our economy. Look at the thousands of dollars being spent here today on rentals and on ski passes,” Nayback says.

All this fresh powder has given everyone on the mountain something else to be thankful for. “There is no better way to spend the day after Thanksgiving,” Nayback says.

According to Ski Santa Fe’s website, they’ve received more than 19 inches of snow in the past 48 hours. They also say more than a third of the trails are open.