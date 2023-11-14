SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new high-speed lift is coming to the slopes at Ski Santa Fe. But the chair won’t be complete in time for this year’s ski season.

Ski Santa Fe is calling the new lift the “Santa Fe Express.” It will be the first new lift on the slopes since the Millennium Chairlift was installed in 2005.

The new lift will turn a 10-minute ride to the top of the mountain into a ride that is about twice as fast, Ski Santa Fe says. The hope is also to reduce wait times during busy days.

Construction is supposed to begin in April 2024. If all goes according to plan, the lift will be compete for the 2024-2025 ski season.