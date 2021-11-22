Ski Santa Fe announces Nov. 27 opening date

Santa Fe Ski Resort 3_97178

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced they will be opening on Saturday for the 2021-2022 season. Ski Santa Fe made the announcement on Monday saying they will open on a 20-inch base of manmade snow. They say the Super Chief Quad will service Upper Midland, Midland, and Lower Midland and beginner skiing can be accessed through the Easy Street Double Chair and Pine Flats Conveyor.

They say snow and cold temperatures are expected this week that should allow them to open additional chairlifts and terrain. They say face masks are required indoors. Ski Santa Fe is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit skisantafe.com.

