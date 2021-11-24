Ski resorts ready for opening day despite a dry fall season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ski season in New Mexico is underway and two of the state’s most popular mountains are opening this week. After a warm and dry fall, resorts have been working to make sure they can welcome people down the mountains on their opening days.



Some might say it’s the most wonderful time of year for ski and snow enthusiasts. “Any time we finally get to opening day, it’s an exciting time around the ski area,” said Tommy Long, operations manager at Ski Santa Fe.

Ski Santa Fe and Taos Ski Valley have been working for months to get ready including setting up lifts, rentals, and making up for where mother nature fell short this year.

“We are a ski mountain, right? So, whether it snows or not, we have to prepare ourselves,” said Tania McCormack, director of marketing at Taos Ski Valley.

Since October 1, mountains across the state have seen less than 20% of the moisture they usually see.

“Mother nature was a little less forgiving this year than she can be,” said Long. “We did deal with some warmer temperatures and moisture has been hard to come by but you can never be too picky we did just get five inches of natural snowfall and we have been able to make snow.”

However, Long said even warmer temperatures brought a challenge to making snow. Temperatures cooled down and things are now looking up. “The temperature has been starting to drop so it has been in our favor in the last week,” said McCormack.

Both resorts have been focusing on creating snow for the start of the season. Ski Santa Fe is set to open with a 20-inch base of man-made snow. Taos Ski Valley said its new snowcat and 13 new high-efficiency snow guns have made them ready for their opening day on Saturday.

“Has mother nature been particularly in our favor this season? Not quite but we still stay hopeful and we’ve been able to do the snow-making we needed to do,” said McCormack.

The cooler temperatures this week are also bringing a few inches of real snow to each mountain, helping make both resorts ready for people to hit the slopes.

“It snowed two inches last night, it’s snowing a little today, so we just keep getting more and more excited,” said McCormack. “We’re opening tomorrow. We’ve been working towards this since the summertime. Anything we can do to spread that love and share with everyone around us, come on down, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Ski Santa Fe and Taos Ski Valley will open a few runs on opening day with plans to open more as the season goes on.

Last year, ski resorts had strict capacity limits due to COVID-19. Those are gone this year but both Ski Santa Fe and Taos Ski Valley are keeping their online ticketing systems and are encouraging people to buy tickets online beforehand.

For more information on Ski Santa Fe, visit skisantafe.com.