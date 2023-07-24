NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ski New Mexico will be now have a new executive director. George Brooks has retired after 17 years in the position. He will be replaced by the newly appointed Executive Director Christy Germscheid.

Brooks, a former University of New Mexico Head Ski Coach, won the National Championship with the UNM ski team in 2004. Germscheid has 24 years of experience in the Ski industry, including as Vice President of Angel Fire Resort for the last five years. “We are grateful for the many contributions George has made to the New Mexico ski industry for nearly two decades. We are extremely excited to welcome his replacement and look forward to the future achievements Christy will no doubt bring to the organization,” Ski New Mexico Chairman of the Board Michael Donovan said in a release.