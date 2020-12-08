Ski Apache set to open for the season with COVID-19 protocols

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Apache near Ruidoso announced it will welcome visitors starting Dec. 17, weather permitting. Visitors are required to buy their lift tickets ahead of time so the resort can maintain its occupancy limits. There will also be distancing procedures in place on lifts.

CDC-approved face coverings are mandatory for all guests and should only be removed to eat, drink or when engaging in an activity like skiing or snowboarding. Also, according to Ski Apache’s website, the resort is cashless. This means credit card transactions and other forms of contactless payment is required. All New Mexico ski resorts are required to submit their COVID-safe plan to the state before they are given the green light.

