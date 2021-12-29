Ski Apache kicks off 2021-2022 season

ALTO, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Ski Apache opens for the 2021-2022 winter season. The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with chairs #3 and #5 running in addition to the gondola depending on the weather.

According to a news release, guests at Ski Apache can now take advantage of discounted lift tickets at $49.99 until the resort is able to open additional terrain. Owned by the Mescalero Apache Tribe, the resort features 750 acres that skiers can navigate across 55 runs that can be accessed via 11 lifts.

Additional information can be found on skiapache.com.