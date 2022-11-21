NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skiers and snowboarders can thank some early snow storms in the state because Ski Apache is ready to open this weekend. The resort is opening for the season on Saturday, November 26.
They are even throwing a party on the mountain to celebrate the first day. It will feature food and live entertainment from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.