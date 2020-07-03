Skeletal remains in Carlsbad identified as missing homicide victim

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Police have identified skeletal remains found earlier this year as a man who vanished six years ago.
The remains of Brian Runnels were found near the George Shoup relief route back in April. He was reported missing in October 2014. The Carlsbad Current Argus reports his death as being ruled a homicide and police say they’ve already made an arrest. News 13 reached out to Carlsbad Police for more information but did not hear back.
