Skeletal remains in Carlsbad identified as missing homicide victim

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) - Out-of-town visitors may be headed to Taos this weekend, despite the governor's quarantine order so town officials are doing all they can to make sure they're wearing masks.

Police and the Enchanted Circle Community Organization will hand out masks and informational flyers. Volunteers will also politely inform people about the public health order requiring a 14-day quarantine after arriving. While the governor has enacted a $100 fine for not wearing a mask, the town has enacted a $500 fine.