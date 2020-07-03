Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Skeletal remains in Carlsbad identified as missing homicide victim

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Police have identified skeletal remains found earlier this year as a man who vanished six years ago.

The remains of Brian Runnels were found near the George Shoup relief route back in April. He was reported missing in October 2014. The Carlsbad Current Argus reports his death as being ruled a homicide and police say they’ve already made an arrest. News 13 reached out to Carlsbad Police for more information but did not hear back.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss