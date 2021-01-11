Skeletal remains found near McGregor Range in New Mexico

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with Fort Bliss confirm the discovery of human remains on Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range during the early morning hours of January 10.

The remains were found in a training area off Highway 506, approximately three miles from the Border Patrol Checkpoint, north of Orogrande, New Mexico. Officials tell KTSM a Game Warden discovered the human remains and reported them to Fort Bliss officials.

Early indications from investigators on the scene are that the remains may have been there more than a year due to their deteriorated condition. The remains are being sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for identification.

KTSM has reported that Private First Class Richard Halliday has been missing from Fort Bliss for approximately seven months. Fort Bliss tells KTSM they do not believe the two cases are related.

