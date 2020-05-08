Skeletal remains found in Eddy County

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying some skeletal remains. The remains were found near Malaga this week.

These are pictures are of the clothing the person was wearing and some of the jewelry. Included is a woman’s diamond wedding ring and band along with several silver rings. Investigators don’t know how long the remains have been out there.

They also won’t know if a crime was committed until they identify the person. Call the Eddy County Sheriff’s Department at 575-887-7551 if you know who the person is.