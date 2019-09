(KRQE)- A sixth judge is now recusing himself from a state senator’s DWI case.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Judge Bryan Biedsheid says it would be difficult to be fair and impartial because of his prior relationship with state Sen. Richard Martinez.

Martinez is facing aggravated DWI charges after Espanola police say he rear-ended another car at a red light back in June. Police say he smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking.

A new judge has not yet been assigned to Martinez’ case.