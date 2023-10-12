CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area in the Lincoln National Forest will reopen under modified hours starting Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

The site was temporarily closed on Sept. 27, 2023, due to ongoing staffing shortages. The site will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m, until full-time personnel are hired.

“This is a temporary solution that will allow visitors to enjoy Sitting Bull Falls, while we continue to work towards a permanent staffing solution that will allow us to reopen on our normal seasonal hours,” said Jennifer Thomas, Guadalupe District ranger. An announcement will be made to the public once regular hours resume.

For more information, updates, and alerts on Lincoln National Forest, click here.