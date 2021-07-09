Site where 1st atom bomb was tested to open to public in October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a pause in activities due to the pandemic, White Sands Missile Range is opening Trinity Site, where the first atomic bomb was tested in 1945, to the public in October.

No reservations are required for the free open house, which will be on Oct. 2. Visitors will be able to take a quarter-mile walk to ground zero, where a small obelisk marks the spot where the bomb was detonated at 5:29:45 a.m. on July 16, 1945. Visitors will also be able to ride a shuttle that will take them from ground zero to Schmidt/McDonald Ranch House, where scientists assembled the plutonium core of the bomb.

Visitors will also be able to experience what life was like for a ranch family in the early 1940s.

To get to Trinity Site, enter White Sands Missile Range through its Stallion Range Center gate, which is five miles south of U.S. Highway 380. The turnoff is 12 miles east of San Antonio, N.M., and 53 miles west of Carrizozo. The nearest city to make hotel reservations is Socorro.

The Stallion Gate is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors arriving at the gate between those hours will be allowed to drive unescorted the 17 miles to Trinity Site. The road is paved and marked. The site closes promptly at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Trinity Site website at https://www.wsmr.army.mil/Trinity/Pages/Home.aspx.