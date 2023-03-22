WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s famous “Trinity Site” is set to host visitors. This will be just one of two chances to visit the site this year.

On April 1, White Sands Missile Range will open up the site of the world’s first atomic bomb detonation. Visitors can take a quarter-mile stroll to the exact location the bomb exploded on July 16, 1945.

There will also be a shuttle bus to take visitors from ground zero to the historic Schmidt/McDonald Ranch House. That’s the spot where scientists put the final touches on the bomb before the test.

At both ground zero and the ranch house, visitors will be able to learn about the history of the atomic test and ranch life in the 1940s. Visiting the sites are free and no reservations are needed. But, the site is only open for a limited time.

The easiest way to visit is visit is through the Stallion Range Center gate, just south of U.S. Highway 380, according to the White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs Office. That gate is open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the site closes promptly at 3:30 p.m.