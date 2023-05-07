NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Singer and Grammy award-winning artist Jewel partnered with 4Kinship to do an epic clean out of her closet. During Saturday’s event, the singer allowed them to sell some of her belongings, which included luxury and designer brands such as Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino.

The funds that were raised will buy kids skateboards and helmets within a 25-mile radius of the Navajo Nation. Recently, a new skate park was built for the kids to enjoy.

“Definitely great for their health and wellness,” said 4Kinship founder Amy Denet-Deal. “Definitely makes them so joyful and so happy but we know that skateboarding is a transformative sport, right? So to actually bring more of that to the Navajo Nation is so essential just for the future.”

There was also mentors at the event to teach the kids how to skateboard.