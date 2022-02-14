SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A volleyball coach in Silver City is accused of embezzling hundreds of dollars from team fundraisers. According to court documents, Silver High School Coach Desiree Gonzales failed to turn in nearly $1,400 from fundraisers last October and November.
She told investigators she had turned it over, but the exchanges were never captured on surveillance video. She is charged with fourth-degree embezzlement.